[PHOTOS] Moments From PSG’s Champions League Title Win

Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday retained the UEFA Champions League title after overcoming Arsenal 2-1 on penalties following a gripping 1-1 draw that lasted 120 minutes.
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The French giants battled back from an early deficit, with Ousmane Dembele’s second-half penalty forcing extra time before PSG held their nerve in the shootout to successfully defend Europe’s biggest club trophy.
Here are memorable moments from the match:
Arsenal’s German forward Kai Havertz (2L) celebrates after scoring the opening goal with Arsenal’s Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard (L) and teammates during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)
Arsenal’s Spanish defender Cristhian Mosquera tackles Paris Saint-Germain’s Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (R) inside the box during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain’s players celebrate after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)
Arsenal’s English midfielder Eberechi Eze reacts after the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026.
PSG supporters celebrate on the Champs-Elysees Avenue after their team’s win in the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC played in Budapest, in Paris on May 30, 2026. (Photo by ROMEO BOETZLE / AFP)
French Republican Security Corps (CRS – Compagnies Republicaines de Securite) Police officers disperse a PSG suppoter on the Champs-Elysees Avenue, after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC played in Budapest, in Paris on May 30, 2026. (Photo by ROMEO BOETZLE / AFP)
Arsenal supporters react in a fan zone during the penalty shootout of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC in Budapest on May 30, 2026. (Photo by Ferenc ISZA / AFP) Photo by FERENC ISZA / AFP
Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta walks past the trophy following the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish head coach Luis Enrique touches the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026. Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP
Paris Saint-Germain players applaud Arsenal players as they line up to receive their runners-up medals at the end of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian defender #05 Marquinhos lifts the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish head coach Luis Enrique lifts the trophy as he celebrates with his players after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi (L)and Paris Saint-Germain’s French defender Lucas Hernandez celebrate with the trophy after the team’s win in the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)
Paris Saint Germain’s Qatari president Nasser al-Khelaifi lifts the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)