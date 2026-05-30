[PHOTOS] Moments From PSG’s Champions League Title Win

Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday retained the UEFA Champions League title after overcoming Arsenal 2-1 on penalties following a gripping 1-1 draw that lasted 120 minutes.

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The French giants battled back from an early deficit, with Ousmane Dembele’s second-half penalty forcing extra time before PSG held their nerve in the shootout to successfully defend Europe’s biggest club trophy.

Here are memorable moments from the match: