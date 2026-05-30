Tinubu Working Assiduously To Secure Release Of Abducted Children In Oyo, Says Gov Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu is working tirelessly to ensure the safe return of schoolchildren and other victims abducted by bandits across the country.

Governor Abiodun made the remarks on Friday while delivering a speech at the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Using the occasion to express solidarity with victims of insecurity, the governor called for prayers for those affected by recent attacks and kidnappings nationwide.

“Let me use this occasion to ask us to remember and pray today for all those who have lost their lives and all those who have fallen victim to banditry across the length and breadth of our country.

“Our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers are with all of you, particularly those affected by the incident that happened days ago in Ogbomoso.

“Be assured that our President and Commander-in-Chief, Bola Tinubu, is working assiduously to ensure that he brings all these children back home safely to their families,” he stated.

Abiodun’s comments come amid growing public concern over a series of attacks on schools and communities in Oyo and Borno states, which have resulted in the abduction of pupils, teachers and other residents.

School Attack

On May 15, armed bandits invaded communities in Oriire Local Government Area near Ogbomoso, Oyo State, abducting pupils and teachers and killing a teacher during the attack.

At Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele, gunmen abducted a school principal, several teachers and dozens of pupils. One teacher was shot dead, while reports later indicated that another abducted teacher was killed by the kidnappers.

The attack triggered protests in Ogbomoso, where teachers suspended classroom activities and marched peacefully to the office of the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), demanding urgent action to secure the release of those still being held captive.

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In a separate incident on the same day, suspected bandits reportedly abducted pupils from Mussa Primary School and Junior Day Secondary School in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The attacks have renewed fears over the safety of schools, particularly in northern Nigeria, where educational institutions have repeatedly been targeted by insurgents and criminal groups over the years.

Reacting to the incidents, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) described the attacks as “barbaric and inhuman”, warning that continued assaults on schools could force teachers across the country to withdraw their services.

According to the union, the attacks have created fear, panic and emotional trauma among teachers, pupils, parents and affected communities.

President Tinubu had earlier condemned the attacks and assured Nigerians that security agencies were intensifying efforts to rescue the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

‘Not Forgotten’

In his Children’s Day message, the President specifically addressed the abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo and Borno states, assuring them that they had not been forgotten.

He pledged that his administration would intensify efforts to secure their safe return and disclosed that he had directed all relevant security agencies to sustain and strengthen coordinated rescue operations across the country.

The President also said the Federal Ministry of Education, in collaboration with state governments, would deepen the implementation of the Safe Schools framework to improve emergency preparedness in vulnerable communities.

According to him, schools located in high-risk areas must have clearly defined emergency response protocols and direct communication channels with security agencies.

Tinubu further reiterated his support for the establishment of state police, urging the National Assembly to expedite legislative action on the proposal as part of efforts to strengthen security nationwide.