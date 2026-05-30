Turaki-Led PDP Changes Convention Venue After Police Barricade, Ratifies Jonathan As 2027 Presidential Candidate

The Turaki-led PDP changed the venue of its convention on Saturday and briskly ratified former president Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The move was after the group was barred by the police from accessing the A Class Hotel in Abuja, initially rented for its convention.

The event, which did not last more than 20 minutes, had an ally of Jonathan, Fred Agbedi, who received the certificate on behalf of the former president.

Other dignitaries present at the event included Prof Jerry Gana, Tanimu Turaki, Adolphus Wabara, and several others who are loyal to Turaki.

READ ALSO: Police Barricade Access To Venue Of Turaki-Led PDP Convention In Abuja

The police had used several of their vans to completely block the two access roads leading off from the Wuse and Maitama axis, into the premises of the previously rented event centre.

The blockage deprived access to both PDP members loyal to Turaki and other road users who have nothing to do with the planned convention

The development comes following Friday’s warning to hotels and event centres by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, not to allow illegal political parties or organisations to use their resources for the sake of security in the FCT.

In response, the PDP, in a statement, accused Wike of attempting to halt its planned event.

According to the statement, the party said the management of A Class Event Centre informed it that pressure was being mounted on the venue to stop the gathering from taking place.

The PDP said it had already paid for the venue and fulfilled all conditions required for the programme.

The party also said security agencies had been notified of the convention scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Wuse 2, Abuja.

The party insisted that the convention would proceed despite what it described as intimidation.