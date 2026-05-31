FUTO Student Dies In Alleged Man O’ War Assault, Three Arrested

The Imo State Police Command has arrested three students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) over the alleged killing of a 21-year-old undergraduate, Chinedu Chibuzor Christogonus.

Christogonus, a 100-level Cyber Security student and member of the Man O’ War organisation in the university, reportedly died after he was allegedly assaulted by fellow members of the group following accusations that he stole N13,500.

Providing details of the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo State, DSP Henry Okoye, said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was allegedly restrained and subjected to severe assault, resulting in fatal injuries.

According to the police, the suspects are Chukwuemeka Benedict, 21; Kelechi Gospel Ikenna, 24; and Obioma Anastasia, 21, all 500-level students of FUTO.

Okoye said the victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel.

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The statement read in part: “Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased, a 100-level student of Cyber Security and a member of the Man O’ War organisation in FUTO, was allegedly subjected to severe assault by some members of the organisation following an accusation of theft involving the sum of N13,500.

“Initial findings indicate that the deceased was allegedly restrained and assaulted, resulting in critical injuries. He was subsequently rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel.”

The command said the arrests were made on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Audu Garba Bosso, shortly after the incident was reported.

Police authorities disclosed that relevant evidence has been recovered, while the victim’s remains have been deposited in a morgue pending preservation and autopsy.

The commissioner has also ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Owerri for a comprehensive probe.

Bosso directed investigators to identify and question all individuals connected to the incident, stressing that everyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

He assured the family of the deceased, the university community and the public that the command would conduct a thorough and professional investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

The police commissioner further stated that no suspect would be shielded from prosecution, regardless of status, and urged residents to remain calm while the investigation continues.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring that all those responsible are brought to justice.