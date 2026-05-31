Illegal Mining: NSCDC Arraigns 15 Chinese Nationals, Nine Nigerians 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals have arraigned 15 Chinese nationals and nine Nigerians before the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged illegal mining activities in Nasarawa State.

The defendants were brought before Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia of Court 6, Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, following their arrest on May 16, 2026.

According to the NSCDC, the suspects were allegedly caught mining lithium without lawful authority or a valid licence in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The corps said the defendants were apprehended within the mineral title area covered by Exploration Licence No. 036528-EL, owned by TIMADIX Geomin Consult Ltd.

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The alleged illegal mining operation was reportedly carried out within the coordinates of longitude 8° 4’ 12”E and latitude 8° 34’ 12”N.

The Chinese nationals standing trial are Liu Jiabin, Hu Yunzhong, Zhou Yinmou, Zhao Feng, Zhang Yu, Tian Shuqun, Huang Ruqian, Liu Yanliang, Yang Xiaobin, Huang Meiyun, Yuan Tao, Jia Qiuyong, Chen Menghao, Deng Peiming and Yu Yanhai.

Also arraigned are Thankgod Sani, Abubakar Nuhu, Jonathan Akpa Sunday, Pius Favour, Agada Joshua, Sani Osu, Haruna Asambe, Elenekou Akoete Joli, and C and A International New Energy Ltd.

The court subsequently fixed June 18, 2026, for the commencement of trial.