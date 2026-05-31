Vice President Won’t Be ‘Spare Tyre’ In My Government — Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, for the 2027 election, Peter Obi, has pledged to run an inclusive administration in which his running mate, former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, would serve as a full partner in governance rather than a ceremonial deputy.

Obi made the declaration while accepting his nomination as the National Democratic Coalition (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 election, shortly after announcing Kwankwaso as his vice-presidential candidate on Saturday.

Obi said his administration would depart from what he described as a tradition of sidelining deputy leaders.

“The government we intend to form will no longer be a government where anybody will say that the vice president is a spare tyre,” Obi said.

“The vice president will be a partner because we want to build a nation where there are two equal people who work for the greatness of the country.”

”Decisions will be taken as partners. Everybody will be consulted. That is what we require, and that is how government functions.”

The former Anambra State governor said the proposed arrangement reflects his commitment to consultation, shared responsibility and effective governance.

He subsequently invited Kwankwaso to join him on the ticket, describing the former Kano governor as a leader who shares his priorities on education and security.

“It is on this note that I graciously accept the affirmation as the candidate of this great party. And in the same spirit, I am inviting Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to join me as the vice-presidential candidate,” Obi said.

“He believes in education and security. And we will work together to ensure it happens.”

Obi said the partnership would be anchored on a common vision for national development and a determination to address the country’s most pressing challenges.

Reaffirming his campaign message, he told supporters that “a New Nigeria is Possible,” adding that the political project was larger than any individual ambition.

“This pivotal moment transcends the individual ambitions of Peter Obi; it concerns the essence of our nation and the future of our children. It is about rekindling hope for millions who have faced adversity yet remain committed to Nigeria,” he said.

The presidential candidate also identified insecurity as a major threat to Nigeria’s progress, promising decisive action to restore public safety and confidence.

“We must address insecurity with resolve and urgency, for no nation can thrive while its citizens live in trepidation”

”The primary responsibility of the government is to ensure the safeguarding of lives and property,” Obi said.

He recalled Nigeria’s historic contributions to international peacekeeping operations, noting that the country’s armed forces once earned global recognition for their leadership and effectiveness in missions across Africa and beyond.

According to Obi, restoring security, strengthening institutions and fostering national unity would be among the central goals of the administration he hopes to lead alongside Kwankwaso.