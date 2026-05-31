Osimhen, Lookman To Miss Nigeria’s Friendlies Against Poland And Portugal

Super Eagles of Nigeria will be without two of its biggest stars, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, for the upcoming international friendlies against Poland and Portugal, head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed.

Speaking ahead of the matches, Chelle revealed that Osimhen has been excused from the squad amid uncertainty surrounding his club future.

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“Victor Osimhen may have to change clubs, so I prefer that he stays where he is because if you play and you are not at 100 per cent, it is not good,” Chelle said.

The Galatasaray forward has been at the centre of transfer speculation in recent months, with several European clubs reportedly monitoring his situation.

Nigeria will also be without the former African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman. According to Chelle, the Atletico Madrid forward has been granted time off due to fatigue following a demanding season at club level.

“Lookman is very tired, and Atalanta has asked us to release him,” Chelle explained.

The withdrawal of both players deprives Nigeria of two of its most influential attacking threats. Osimhen has been a key figure for the Super Eagles in recent years, while Lookman enjoyed another impressive campaign in Europe by reaching the semi-finals of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League

Beyond the absence of the star forwards, Chelle disclosed that the team has also encountered administrative challenges, with some players facing visa-related issues ahead of the trip.

Despite the setbacks, the coach insisted that Nigeria would travel to Europe, determined to compete strongly against Poland and Portugal.

“We will go there to fight. If we win, we win. If we lose, we lose. But if we lose, they will have to work for it. They will have to beat us to win those games,” he said.

Chelle acknowledged the quality of the opposition, describing Poland as a strong World Cup-bound side and Portugal as arguably one of the best teams in international football.

“Poland is a good team. They are going to the World Cup. Portugal may be the best team in the world. So this is a great challenge for us,” he said.

The fixtures will offer the Super Eagles an opportunity to test themselves against elite opposition as Chelle continues to shape his squad following Nigeria’s disappointment of missing out on qualification for the FIFA World Cup.

“I am sad that we did not go to the World Cup, but maybe this challenge will be something very good for me and for the team,” the coach added.