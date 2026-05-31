Tobi Amusan Sets New Record To Win Diamond League In Rabat

Tobi Amusan of Nigeria blasted to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Rabat Diamond League in Morocco on Sunday.

The Nigerian world record holder won her first Diamond League race of the 2026 season after breaking her own meeting record at the event.

She stormed to the win in 12.28 seconds to match her season’s best and finish easily ahead of the pack.

Meanwhile, Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas was second, finishing in 12.40 seconds, as Dutch athlete Nadine Visser finished third in 12.47 seconds.

With the win, Amusan also broke the previous meeting record of 12.45 seconds, which the Nigerian set at the same venue last year.

Her victory is a major feat for the athlete who had yet to secure her first win of the season in the Diamond League despite having podium finishes earlier in the year.

Meeting Record! Tobi Amusan clocks 12.28s to win the Women’s 100m Hurdles ️ She breaks her own Meeting Record, and matches her Season’s Best #DiamondLeague #RabatDL

@chiaramontesan2 pic.twitter.com/eW6iiTZVYb Advertisement — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) May 31, 2026

At Shanghai earlier in the year, the Nigerian was third, finishing with a time of 12.41 seconds.

But she went one step better at the Xiamen Diamond League in China and came second with a time of 12.28 seconds.

Before her Diamond League campaign, Amusan had won gold in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2026 African Championships in Accra.

That was Nigeria’s first gold medal of the competition. Amusan’s win in Rabat is expected to propel her to the defence of her Commonwealth Games title.

She will compete in the next Wanda Diamond League meet in Rome, Italy, on June 4.