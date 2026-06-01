2027: Bala Mohammed Dismisses Jonathan Running Mate Speculation

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has distanced himself from reports suggesting he is being considered as the running mate to former President Goodluck Jonathan in a proposed 2027 presidential ticket.

The clarification came after social media reports claimed Mohammed had been pencilled down as Jonathan’s vice-presidential candidate following the former president’s emergence as the presidential flag bearer of a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Kabiru Turaki.

Jonathan was adopted as the faction’s candidate during a special national convention held in Abuja on Saturday. Although the former president was absent from the event, his certificate of return was received on his behalf by Bayelsa lawmaker Fred Agbedi.

Speculation over a possible Jonathan-Mohammed ticket intensified after Nuhu Sada, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), wrote on X that reports indicated the Bauchi governor could be paired with Jonathan ahead of the 2027 election.

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However, Mohammed dismissed the claims, insisting that he is not involved in any such political arrangement.

In a statement posted on his verified X account on Sunday, the governor said his political attention is firmly fixed on contesting for the Bauchi South Senatorial District seat under the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

“Thank you for your interest in my political aspirations. However, for the sake of clarity, my focus remains firmly on contesting for the Bauchi South Senatorial District seat under the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM),” he wrote.

He further urged the public to disregard reports linking him to any alternative political ambition.

“Any reports suggesting a different political course should be disregarded as speculative and inaccurate,” the governor added.

Mohammed recently defected from the PDP to the APM amid the protracted leadership crisis and internal disagreements within the main opposition party.