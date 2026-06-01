Domestic Refining Can Reduce Nigeria’s Exposure To Imported Product Shocks — AEC

The Africa Energy Chamber (AEC) has advised Nigeria to focus on domestic refining to reduce exposure to imported product shocks, conserve foreign exchange, support naira stability, deepen industrial linkages, and strengthen regional trade.

Chairman of the Chamber, NJ Ayuk, advised in a statement and review linked to his newly published book, ‘Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola’.

He, however, noted that reduction in production shock depends on how organised Nigeria’s downstream sector is.

According to him, although a single large refinery can transform supply conditions, a durable downstream market also needs competition, transparent regulation, reliable crude supply, efficient logistics, and clear export frameworks.

“The Dangote Refinery has already altered expectations. It has shown that private capital can reshape a sector long dominated by state failure and import dependence. But it has also exposed unresolved questions: crude supply obligations, pricing models, regulatory coordination, product quality standards, distribution margins, market competition and the relationship between domestic supply and export opportunities.

“These are not minor issues. They will determine whether Nigeria’s downstream transformation becomes broad-based or narrowly concentrated”, the review noted.

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Nigeria’s Domestic Paradox

He explained that although the Dangote Refinery may have brought succor to Nigeria, the country still needs a larger downstream reform.

“For Nigeria, this is not an abstract issue. It is one of the most familiar contradictions in the country’s economic history: a major crude oil producer that spent decades importing refined petroleum products, subsidising consumption, losing foreign exchange, weakening domestic value chains and exposing itself to global product-market volatility.”

“The Dangote Refinery has changed the structure of Nigeria’s downstream conversation. It has created a new possibility: that Nigeria could move from being a crude exporter and product importer to a refining, petrochemical and regional supply hub.

“But the larger downstream reform agenda is still unfinished. Refining capacity alone will not solve the problem unless it is connected to transparent pricing, logistics, storage, pipelines, competition, regulation, petrochemicals, export strategy, and industrial policy.

Nigeria’s domestic paradox, he noted, although simple, is damaging.

“ A country produces crude oil, exports it, earns foreign exchange, then spends heavily to import refined products made from the same resource. In theory, crude wealth should support domestic energy security. In practice, weak refining capacity turns oil producers into vulnerable importers. This has been Nigeria’s downstream burden for decades.

“The country’s state-owned refineries became symbols of inefficiency, underinvestment, and policy failure. Subsidy regimes distorted the market. Import dependence drained foreign exchange. Distribution problems worsened scarcity. Pricing became politically sensitive. Smuggling and arbitrage thrived when domestic prices diverged sharply from regional realities.

“The deeper loss was not only fiscal. It was industrial.

“When crude is exported without domestic value addition, the economy loses opportunities in refining, petrochemicals, plastics, fertilisers, logistics, shipping, storage, maintenance, engineering and skilled employment. A petroleum economy that fails to refine enough of its own crude remains trapped at the lower end of the value chain”.

He noted that refining has gone beyond just a mere downstream activity, to now becoming part of energy security, industrial policy, and macroeconomic management.

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Lessons For Nigeria From Angola’s Approach

Ayuk’s treatment of Angola’s refining push showed a country trying to reduce product-import dependence through a combination of refinery upgrades, modular capacity, and planned greenfield projects.

“The details are Angolan, but the logic is African: oil producers must stop treating refining as an afterthought.”

For Nigeria, he noted that the lesson is that downstream reform must be deliberate.

“First, refining must be linked to crude supply security. Refineries cannot operate efficiently if crude availability is uncertain, commercially unattractive, or disrupted by theft and evacuation problems.

“Second, pricing must be credible. A downstream market cannot attract long-term capital if prices are constantly distorted by political intervention. Subsidies may offer temporary relief, but they often create fiscal pressure, debt, scarcity, and arbitrage when poorly managed.

“Third, logistics matter. Refining does not end at the refinery gate. Storage, pipelines, depots, trucking, ports, marine infrastructure, and retail distribution determine whether products reach the market efficiently.

“Fourth, regulation must balance competition and investment protection. Nigeria needs a downstream market where private capital is encouraged, consumers are protected, quality standards are enforced, and monopolistic risks are managed.

“Finally, refining should connect to petrochemicals and industrialisation. The larger prize is not only petrol and diesel. It is value addition across the hydrocarbon chain.”

‘Beyond Fuel Supply’

According to him, Nigeria’s downstream debate should go beyond being reduced to petrol availability and pump prices.

“That is understandable because fuel prices affect households, transport costs, food inflation, and business operations. But the strategic question is bigger.

“Refining should support petrochemicals, aviation fuel, industrial feedstock, plastics, fertiliser, export earnings, and regional energy trade. It should help Nigeria move from crude dependence to hydrocarbon-based industrialisation.

“This is why the downstream sector belongs inside Nigeria’s broader economic reform conversation. If properly managed, refining can support manufacturing, improve trade balances, create skilled jobs, and position Nigeria as a West African energy-products hub. If poorly managed, it can reproduce old problems under a new structure: supply disputes, policy confusion, market concentration, and price instability.

‘The Difference Will Be Execution’

He noted that Nigeria’s opportunity is larger than Angola’s because the country has a bigger domestic market, larger population, established trading networks, and major refining capacity now coming on stream through private investment.

He, however, noted that opportunity is not the same as outcome.

“The country must decide whether downstream reform will simply replace imported products with locally refined products, or whether it will build a full value chain around refining, petrochemicals, storage, shipping, logistics, exports, and industrial use.

“African oil producers cannot build lasting prosperity by exporting raw crude and importing finished value. They must own more of the chain.

“For Nigeria, the era of crude-export complacency should be over. The next test is whether refining becomes a platform for industrial scale, not just a solution to fuel scarcity.

“If Nigeria gets that right, the downstream sector could become one of the clearest examples of moving from stabilisation to scale.”