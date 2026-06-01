‘It’s An Issue Of National Security,’ Wike Reacts To Concerns Over Open Grazing In FCT

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has described concerns over the presence of cows grazing on roadsides and newly developed areas within the FCT as an “issue of national security”.

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Wike, who stated this during a live media chat on Monday, said that the challenge requires honest conversations and long-term solutions.

“You talked about cows. That is an issue of national security. We must face reality,” he said.

“When you see people try to take action on certain things, some people come out with one kind of religion or ethnicity. Let the truth be told,” he added.

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The minister revealed that one of the measures initiated by the administration was to promote ranching as a means of removing livestock from the city.

“The President has said, ‘Look, let’s do ranching and see how we can take these cows out of the city.’ It is an eyesore. It is not fair, it is not good.

“We have developed countries where they have cows; you hardly can see them. Go to Saudi, you can’t see the cows there,” the minister said.

Wike commended the Minister of Livestock Development for ongoing engagements with Miyetti Allah and other stakeholders to address the challenge of open grazing.

He, however, admitted that the problem persists.

“I apologise for that and take responsibility for that; up till now there are cows. But you should also face the reality.

“It is not easy as you are saying it here. You know the problem in this country, and you must come out to say this is the problem, we must tackle this problem, and we must give you support,” the minister said while responding to a question on the issue during the media chat.

On complaints about refuse heaps in parts of Abuja, including Jabi, Garki and other areas, the minister acknowledged that waste accumulation could occur during public holidays but rejected claims that refuse was overwhelming the city.

Roadside Traders

Meanwhile, the minister has defended the administration’s efforts to remove roadside traders from major junctions across Abuja.

He insisted that markets have been provided for business owners and that trading on roadsides constitutes a nuisance that undermines the nation’s capital city.

Wike said the FCT Administration has continued to face criticism whenever it attempts to enforce regulations against illegal trading activities despite making alternative arrangements for traders.

“When the government says, look, this is not where it is provided for you to trade and try to chase them away, the next thing you see is a programme in media houses on how the government has not provided an alternative place for them, which is not correct. There are markets. Go to the market and sell your product,” he said.

The minister stressed that traders cannot be allowed to occupy road junctions and other unauthorised locations within the city centre, noting that such activities create disorder and inconvenience for residents.

“You can’t be here. There’s no market here. Why do you have to come to the junction to stay and sell your goods? That one also constitutes a nuisance,” Wike stated.

According to him, public support is needed to educate residents on the importance of complying with regulations aimed at preserving the city.

“This is the only one city we have in Nigeria. We cannot allow it to be destroyed simply because someone is saying, ‘I want to go and see where I can find my stomach.’ That does not mean you should not do what the law provides,” he added.