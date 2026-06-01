Kogi Govt Suspends Echane Festival, Directs Security Agencies To Enforce Order

The Kogi State Government has suspended the Echane Festival in Ebiraland with immediate effect over security concerns.

The government said the decision was informed by credible intelligence reports indicating that activities associated with the festival could threaten public peace, safety, and security, and potentially lead to a breakdown of law and order in parts of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Saturday by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

According to the statement, while the government recognizes and respects the cultural significance of traditional festivals and their role in preserving the rich heritage of the people, the protection of lives and property remains its foremost responsibility.

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The statement disclosed that Governor Usman Ododo approved the suspension in the interest of maintaining peace and public safety across the affected communities.

“The Governor has directed that the Echane Festival be suspended with immediate effect in view of security reports and the need to preserve law and order,” the statement said.

The government also directed all security agencies operating in the state to ensure strict compliance with the directive, warning that anyone found organizing, participating in, or promoting activities connected with the suspended festival would face the full weight of the law.

Governor Ododo, according to the statement, remains committed to safeguarding lives and property and will continue to take proactive measures to sustain the peace and stability for which Kogi State is known.

The government further called on traditional rulers, community leaders, opinion leaders, youth groups, and residents of the affected communities to cooperate with security agencies and support efforts aimed at maintaining peace and harmony in the area.

The statement reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to protecting citizens and ensuring that security considerations remain paramount in all decisions affecting public gatherings and activities.