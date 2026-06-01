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Over 800 Arrested Over Champions League Final Riots In France

Celebrations were blighted by clashes between youths and police in Paris and other cities, cars set on fire, and shops looted.

By Channels Television
Updated June 1, 2026
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PSG supporters celebrate their team’s win in the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC played in Budapest, at Place du Trocadero opposite the Eiffel Tower in Paris on May 30, 2026. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP)

 

France said on Monday that nearly 900 people had been arrested in riots that broke out after Paris Saint-Germain club won the coveted Champions League for a second consecutive year over the weekend.

“We’ve had more than 890 arrests. In total, that’s 45 percent more than last year,” Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told broadcaster France Inter, adding that nearly 180 law enforcement officers had been injured.

Celebrations were blighted by clashes between youths and police in Paris and other cities, cars set on fire and shops looted.

READ ALSO: PSG Best Team In The World, Says Arsenal’s Arteta After Champions League Defeat

Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP)

 

On Sunday evening, President Emmanuel Macron received the team at the Elysee Palace. While he said PSG were an “immense pride” for France, he denounced the “unspeakable” violence.

“Enough. We are fed up,” he said.

“This is not football, this is not sport, this is not what we love,” he added.

One man died riding his motorbike around the Paris ring road in celebration while authorities reported stabbings and other attacks.

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