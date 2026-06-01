‘You’ve Eradicated Piracy, Curtailed Crude Oil Theft,’ Tinubu Lauds Nigerian Navy

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Nigerian Navy for its role in securing the nation’s territorial waters, declaring that the maritime force has successfully eradicated piracy and drastically reduced crude oil theft.

The President spoke on Monday while launching the Nigerian Navy International Fleet Review (IFR) at the Eko Atlantic Waterfront in Victoria Island, Lagos.

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The historic event serves as the flagship activity marking the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary celebrations, honouring the service’s establishment on June 1, 1956.

Addressing naval personnel, foreign dignitaries, and military chiefs, President Tinubu praised the modern operational capabilities of the force, noting that it directly protected coastal communities

“Through effective integration of surveillance, rapid response mechanisms, and operations, you have successfully eradicated piracy in our waters and significantly curtailed crude oil theft and associated maritime crime.

“These achievements have enhanced the security of communities and contributed to increasing, thereby supporting national economic growth. I am confident that the Nigerian Navy will continue to secure the maritime environment as a thriving engine of our blue economy,” the President said.

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The event featured the commissioning of three naval vessels, NNS Mambila, NNS Gurara, and NNS Oloibiri, alongside a presidential trooping and presentation of new colours.

Looking beyond immediate maritime duties, the President also drew attention to the navy’s involvement in internal security operations across the country, particularly highlighting the actions of its elite forces.

“Beyond the maritime domain, I also commend the Nigerian Navy for its contribution to counter-terrorism and insurgency.

“The courage and professionalism demonstrated by the Special Boat Services in executing complex missions are truly commendable,” he stated.

‘Africa’s Most Formidable Force’

Charging the leadership to keep up the momentum, Tinubu requested that the navy maintain its strict standards to meet future security obligations.

“I charge the officers of the Nigerian Navy to sustain this high standard of professionalism and continually deepen your operational capability and effectiveness to safeguard our waters.”

Reflecting on the milestone 70-year journey of the service, the President said the Nigerian Navy has become a strong force in Africa.

“The Nigerian Navy has evolved in tandem with our nation’s sovereignty, growing from a fledgling service into a modern, sophisticated naval power and an anchor of stability for Nigeria’s economic prosperity.

“The Nigerian Navy has reached a pinnacle of continental leadership. Congratulations to the Nigerian Navy for emerging as the most formidable naval force in Africa,” he stated.