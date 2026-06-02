Army Rescues 23 Abducted Passengers After Kogi Highway Attack

The Nigerian Army has rescued 23 passengers abducted by suspected bandits along the Ayegunle–Bunu Road in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Army said the operation was launched following a distress call received at about 3:30 a.m., prompting troops to immediately commence a counter-kidnapping mission in the area.

According to the statement, the attackers had blocked the highway and seized several travellers before security operatives arrived at the scene.

“Although the kidnappers had fled before the arrival of security forces, troops swiftly initiated an aggressive pursuit along the criminals’ suspected withdrawal routes,” the statement reads.

READ ALSO: Kogi Govt Suspends Echane Festival, Directs Security Agencies To Enforce Order

The Army disclosed that an assessment of the attack scene led to the recovery of two Toyota commercial buses and a HOWO truck abandoned along the roadside.

“The troops during an assessment of the attack scene recovered two Toyota commercial buses and a HOWO truck abandoned by the roadside.

“Sadly, two victims were confirmed dead, while five others sustained injuries and were promptly evacuated to St. Joseph Hospital, Kabba, where they are currently receiving treatment.

“The relentless pressure mounted by the pursuing troops forced the kidnappers to abandon 23 of their captives, who were subsequently rescued unharmed and secured.”

The Army added that troops have maintained a strong presence in the area and are carrying out intensive search-and-rescue operations aimed at locating and safely recovering any remaining victims still in captivity.