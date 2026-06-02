CBN Redeploys Four Deputy Governors

The Central Bank of Nigeria has reassigned all four deputy governors of the institution.

The changes, which took effect on June 1, 2026, were reflected in an updated profile on the apex bank’s official website on Monday.

The changes saw Philip Ikeazor assume the policy portfolio previously held by Dr Muhammad Abdullahi.

Abdullahi was reassigned to the Corporate Services Directorate.

The Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Emem Usoro, moved to the Operations Directorate, while Lamido Yuguda was transferred from Operations to the Financial System Stability Directorate.

According to the bank, the exercise is expected to strengthen coordination across strategic departments and align leadership responsibilities with the bank’s evolving priorities.

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The bank said such changes were “to make use of the experience of senior officials in different areas of responsibility and to support evolving institutional priorities.”