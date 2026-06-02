Insecurity: CAN Demands State Of Emergency, Declares Three-Day National Mourning

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on security across the country amid escalating killings, kidnappings, terrorist attacks, and the destruction of communities.

The call formed part of the resolutions reached at the National Church Denominational Leaders’ Summit held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the summit, themed “The State of the Nation and the Way Forward”, church leaders expressed deep concern over worsening insecurity, economic hardship, and declining public confidence in state institutions.

The summit noted that thousands of Nigerians have been displaced from their ancestral communities, while many families continue to live in fear due to persistent violence and criminality.

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Participants specifically cited recent incidents of mass abductions, killings and attacks in Oyo, Ogun, Borno, Benue, Kogi and other states, expressing particular concern over the kidnapping of schoolchildren and teachers, attacks on farming communities and the spread of violent crime into areas previously considered safe.

“CAN expresses profound alarm over the escalating violence across Nigeria, including killings, kidnappings, abductions, terrorist attacks, and the destruction of communities,” the communiqué stated.

The association condemned what it described as “barbaric acts of murder, beheading, torture, rape, abduction and forced displacement” and urged the Federal Government to take urgent, decisive and measurable action to restore public confidence and safeguard lives and property.

CAN also called for a comprehensive review of the nation’s security architecture, stronger intelligence gathering, enhanced inter-agency cooperation, and greater accountability in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and violent crime.

The Christian body further urged the immediate acceleration of constitutional and legislative processes to establish state police and other lawful decentralised security structures to improve intelligence gathering, rapid response, and local accountability.

It demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all abducted schoolchildren, teachers, and other citizens currently in captivity and called on security agencies to intensify rescue operations.

As part of its resolutions, CAN declared Friday, June 12, 2026, as the commencement of three days of national mourning, which will continue until Sunday, June 14.

The association also designated June 14 as Black Sunday across churches in Nigeria in honour of victims of violence and in solidarity with families affected by insecurity.

CAN further called on the Nigeria Labour Congress, Nigerian Bar Association, Nigerian Union of Teachers, student bodies, civil society organisations, traditional institutions, and other stakeholders to join efforts to hold the government accountable and ensure sustained commitment to securing lives and property.

The association’s call comes amid growing concerns over recent mass abductions across Nigeria, including the kidnapping of pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

On May 15, armed bandits attacked three schools in Oriire Local Government Area, abducting 39 pupils and seven teachers, including a vice principal.

A school worker was killed during the attack, while the kidnapped mathematics teacher, Michael Oyedokun, was later reportedly beheaded.

In response, President Bola Tinubu approved the deployment of 1,000 forest guards, while security agencies intensified rescue efforts.

Governor Seyi Makinde and a Federal Government delegation also visited the affected communities, assuring residents that efforts to secure the release of the abductees were ongoing.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with teachers in Oyo State embarking on an indefinite strike and the Nigeria Union of Teachers staging solidarity protests nationwide.

A similar attack occurred the same day in Borno State, where 42 pupils were abducted in Askira-Uba Local Government Area, raising fresh fears over a resurgence of mass school kidnappings in Nigeria.