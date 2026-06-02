Kebbi Governor Orders Probe Into Salary Discrepancies Affecting Primary School Teachers

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has set up a committee to investigate the partial implementation of the ₦75,000 minimum wage for primary school teachers in the state.

The decision followed a series of complaints from teachers across the state, many of whom alleged that their salaries were merely adjusted rather than reflecting the full implementation of the new minimum wage.

Governor Idris announced the establishment of the committee shortly after a meeting with local government chairmen, education secretaries, directors of finance, headmasters, and teachers from the 21 local government areas of the state.

It was an expanded meeting of education managers and stakeholders from the 21 local government areas of Kebbi State, aimed at addressing and resolving the lingering issues surrounding the non-implementation of the minimum wage for primary school teachers.

During the meeting, the Governor first allowed the aggrieved teachers to present their grievances. He then invited the local government chairmen to explain the salary structure before and after the implementation of the ₦75,000 minimum wage.

The local government chairmen and education secretaries explained that the shortfall in the implementation resulted from the previous administration’s failure to fully implement the ₦30,000 minimum wage and related grade-level adjustments.

According to them, when the ₦75,000 minimum wage was approved, certain salary adjustments were made, which reduced the visible impact of the new wage on some teachers’ salaries.

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Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

After listening to all parties, Governor Idris assured the teachers that his administration would thoroughly examine the matter and address any challenges.

He stated that a committee, headed by a respected educationist and a person of proven integrity, would be constituted and given 30 days to complete its assignment.

The governor also pledged to implement the committee’s recommendations once its report is submitted. He also assured teachers that plans for motorcycle loan schemes and other welfare packages for teachers are currently underway.

“This government belongs to you because I am one of you. I am still a teacher, and it was your support and votes that brought me to this position. I will not allow anyone to cheat you,” he stated.

“We are also working on programmes that will provide teachers with car loans, motorcycle loans and housing loans so that they can enjoy a greater sense of belonging and improve their living conditions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nasir Idris has distributed motorcycles to 225 councillors as part of efforts to strengthen grassroots governance.

The governor explained that the motorcycles would enable the councillors to effectively reach every nook and cranny of their wards, thereby improving their engagement with the people they represent.