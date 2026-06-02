Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate Today, June 2, 2026

The most recent rate of the naira stood at ₦1,373.25 per dollar in the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) on Tuesday, according to data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Market data trackers also showed the naira trading around the ₦1,370–₦1,372 range against the dollar in official market transactions on June 2.

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Analysts say the direction of the naira in the coming days will depend on foreign exchange inflows, import demand, external reserve levels, and broader market sentiment.

At the official market, one US dollar was valued at approximately ₦1,373.25, while parallel market traders quoted the currency between ₦1,395 and ₦1,405.