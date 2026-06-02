Oyo School Abduction Is An ‘Assault On Our Collective Humanity’ — Senate

The Senate on Tuesday condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, described the incident as a national tragedy.

Addressing lawmakers upon resumption of plenary on Tuesday, Akpabio said the abduction was an attack on the nation’s collective humanity.

“We resume our work under the mournful shadow of a tragedy that has shaken our nation. The abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State is not merely an attack on innocent citizens; it is an assault on our collective humanity,” the Senate president said.

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He lamented the country’s inability to fully guarantee the safety of children and educators, warning that persistent insecurity poses a threat to Nigeria’s future and educational system.

The Senate President paid tribute to victims of the attack, including Michael Oyedokun, who died in captivity, and Adesiyan Adegboye, who was killed during the incident. He also mourned a child victim who lost his life.

“Their loss is our loss. Their sorrow is our sorrow. Their pain is our pain,” he said.

Akpabio expressed hope that those still being held captive would soon regain their freedom through the efforts of security agencies and government authorities, before leading lawmakers in a minute’s silence in honour of the deceased.

He directed Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele to fix a date for the proposed summit aimed at addressing the country’s worsening security challenges.

The Senate’s move comes amid growing concerns over mass kidnappings across parts of the country, including the May 15 attack on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, where 39 pupils and seven teachers were abducted.

The incident sparked widespread outrage, protests, and an indefinite strike by teachers in the state.

Meanwhile, Akpabio also sought to reassure senators who lost their party nominations during the recently concluded primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He added that the Senate leadership was working to address concerns arising from the outcome of the primaries. His remarks follow reports that several serving senators failed to secure their parties’ nominations, creating uncertainty over their political futures ahead of the 2027 elections.