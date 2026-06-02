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UK Sets Target To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 87% By 2040

The government would set out its plan for implementing the objective in coming months, a ministry statement added.

By Channels Television
Updated June 2, 2026
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This file picture taken on November 4, 2021 shows steam rising from cooling towers of the power generating plants in the town of Singleton, some 70km (43 miles) from Newcastle, the world’s largest coal exporting port. Australia pledged on September 18, 2025, to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 62 to 70 percent from 2005 levels over the next decade, after warnings climate change would threaten the homes and livelihoods of over a million Australians by 2050. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)

 

The UK government on Tuesday set a legal target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 87 percent by 2040, an additional intermediate goal.

The country has already fixed an objective of reducing emissions by 68 percent by 2030 and at least 81 percent by 2035, compared to 1990 levels, and is aiming to be carbon neutral by the middle of the century.

The announcement comes as Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Ed Miliband said the UK faced “the second fossil fuel shock of the decade”, a reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, followed in February by the United States war with Iran.

The government would set out its plan for implementing the objective in coming months, in line with the Paris Agreement aim to keep global warming to 1.5C, a ministry statement added.

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Rain falls on the Xingu River in the Kayapo Indigenous territory near the village of Metuktire, in the Amazon rainforest of Mato Grosso state, Brazil, on March 21, 2025. Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA / AFP

 

The landmark 2015 Paris Agreement commits the world to limiting warming to well below 2C and pursuing efforts to hold it at 1.5C — a long-term target scientists say would help avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

Mike Childs of environmental group Friends of the Earth welcomed the latest announcement.

“Extreme heat and record-breaking temperatures in May, more frequent and severe flooding, wildfires and drought — this is already the reality of the climate crisis in the UK,” he said.

“Cutting carbon emissions is vital to help avert the worst impacts of climate change,” he added.

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