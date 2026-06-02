UK Sets Target To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 87% By 2040

The UK government on Tuesday set a legal target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 87 percent by 2040, an additional intermediate goal.

The country has already fixed an objective of reducing emissions by 68 percent by 2030 and at least 81 percent by 2035, compared to 1990 levels, and is aiming to be carbon neutral by the middle of the century.

The announcement comes as Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Ed Miliband said the UK faced “the second fossil fuel shock of the decade”, a reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, followed in February by the United States war with Iran.

The government would set out its plan for implementing the objective in coming months, in line with the Paris Agreement aim to keep global warming to 1.5C, a ministry statement added.

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The landmark 2015 Paris Agreement commits the world to limiting warming to well below 2C and pursuing efforts to hold it at 1.5C — a long-term target scientists say would help avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

Mike Childs of environmental group Friends of the Earth welcomed the latest announcement.

“Extreme heat and record-breaking temperatures in May, more frequent and severe flooding, wildfires and drought — this is already the reality of the climate crisis in the UK,” he said.

“Cutting carbon emissions is vital to help avert the worst impacts of climate change,” he added.