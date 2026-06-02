VIDEO: Obasanjo Seeks International Coaches, Better Facilities For Nigerian Squash Development

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reiterated the need for an international coaching crew for the Nigeria Squash Federation to fully develop the game to an enviable level, as well as adequate infrastructure for training.

He made the call in Abeokuta while hosting the new board members of the Nigeria Squash Federation, led by its president, Wilson Sunday-Egberipou, in his Presidential Library home in the state capital.

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The former president also stressed the need for more facilities to train, develop, and stimulate the interest of young Nigerians at the SU national level for the good of the game.

Speaking at the occasion, the new president seized the opportunity to unveil his plans of action for the game, with emphasis on grassroots development of the game.

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