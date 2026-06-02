World Health Expo Opens In Lagos, Calls For Reforms To Drive Healthcare Innovation

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s healthcare sector have converged on the Landmark Centre in Lagos on Tuesday for the World Health Expo, a gathering designed to connect health innovators with healthcare providers and investors while advancing discussions on the future of healthcare delivery in the country.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, was at the event, while the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, was also among top officials who had arrived as activities got underway.

Speaking at the expo, President of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Mrs. Njide Ndili, identified regulatory barriers, financing gaps, supply chain challenges, local capacity constraints and limited system readiness as key obstacles hindering growth and innovation in the healthcare sector.

According to her, the federation’s framework seeks to align stakeholders around practical reforms, connect investors to bankable healthcare opportunities, strengthen local production and market readiness, and advance quality standards, digital enablement and provider preparedness.

Mrs. Ndili said the ultimate goal is to create an environment that fosters market entry and the adoption of innovation across the healthcare ecosystem.

The expo provides a platform for collaboration among policymakers, healthcare providers, innovators and investors, with a focus on developing solutions that can improve healthcare access and outcomes across Nigeria.