Gov Sani Signs Three Laws To Drive Energy, Agriculture, Climate Reforms In Kaduna

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna has signed into law three landmark pieces of legislation aimed at transforming the state’s energy, agriculture and environmental sectors in what has been described as one of the state’s most significant governance reform packages.

The newly enacted Kaduna Electricity Law, 2026; Kaduna State Agricultural Development Fund (KADfund) Law, 2025 and Kaduna State Climate Change Advisory Board Law, 2026 are designed to strengthen institutions, accelerate economic growth, promote sustainable development and improve the livelihoods of citizens across the state.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, the Kaduna State government said the laws provide a comprehensive framework for expanding energy access, boosting agricultural productivity and enhancing climate resilience.

Commenting on the significance of the reforms, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Legal and Legislative Matters to the Governor, Mustapha Musa, described the laws as a transformative package that will drive sustainable economic development through strong institutions and strategic investments.

According to him, the Kaduna State Electricity Law, 2026 establishes the Kaduna State Electricity Regulatory Commission, transmission, distribution and supply within the state. The law is also expected to attract private-sector investment, encourage renewable energy development, and improve access to reliable electricity.

The KADFund Law, 2025 creates a dedicated financing mechanism to support farmers, cooperatives, agribusinesses and other actors across the agricultural value chain. The fund will provide grants, soft loans, technical assistance, and investments in critical infrastructure to enhance food security and agricultural productivity.

Similarly, the Kaduna State Climate Change Advisory Board Law, 2026, establishes a framework for climate action and environmental sustainability. It is expected to facilitate climate finance mobilisation and ensure the integration of climate considerations into development planning across the state.

Maiyaki said the three laws underscore the administration’s commitment to building resilient institutions capable of attracting investment, expanding opportunities, and delivering lasting benefits to the people of Kaduna State.

He added that the legislation reflects Governor Uba Sani’s vision of laying the foundation for a prosperous, sustainable and competitive state through electricity sector reform, agricultural transformation and climate-responsive governance.

According to the commissioner, the reforms will strengthen food security, improve living standards, and position Kaduna as a model for innovation, sustainable development, and effective subnational governance in Nigeria.