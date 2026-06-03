Ondo Gov Welcomes Conviction Of Owo Church Attack Suspects

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has commended the judiciary and security agencies for securing the conviction and death sentence of the four suspects linked to the June 5, 2022, terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Aiyedatiwa described the court verdict as a victory for justice, the rule of law, and for all victims of the heinous attack that claimed the lives of innocent worshippers and left many others injured.

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READ ALSO: [UPDATED] Court Sentences Four To Death Over Owo Church Attack

He noted that the diligence of the prosecution team, the thoroughness of investigators, and the courage of the judiciary had shown that government would not tolerate acts of terror or violence against its people.

“This judgment sends a clear message that those who take innocent lives will face the full weight of the law, no matter how long it takes,” the governor was quoted as saying in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Wednesday.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also appreciated the resilience of the people of Owo and the Catholic community who, despite the trauma, have remained steadfast and committed to peace.

He reassured all residents that his administration would continue to work closely with security agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering, protect public spaces, and ensure such a tragedy never repeats itself in our state.

The governor also said the judgment provides a measure of closure and hope that justice is possible.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and for God’s comfort for the families they left behind.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced four suspects to death by hanging for carrying out the deadly attack.

‎The convicts were among the five accused persons who had been standing trial on a nine-count terrorism charge filed by the Department of State Services (DSS), in connection with the attack at the church.

They are Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (25), Al Qasim Idris (20), Jamiu Abdulmalik (26), and Abdulhaleem Idris (25).

The fifth defendant, Momoh Otuho Abubakar (47), was discharged and acquitted. ‎

‎Justice Emeka Nwite convicted the four defendants on all nine counts of committing acts of terrorism in breach of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, citing crimes including membership of a proscribed terrorist group — Al-Shabab (an ISWAP affiliate), conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, and kidnapping, hostage-taking and killing the over 40 worshippers.

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Nwite held that the prosecution proved its case against the convicts beyond reasonable doubt, but failed to prove its case against the fifth defendant.