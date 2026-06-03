Poland Score Late To Force Draw Against Nigeria In Friendly Match

Poland fought their way back to grab a dramatic draw against Nigeria in a friendly match on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles were on the verge of victory against the Polish side, but Przemysław Wiśniewski scored with barely the last kick of the game to force Nigeria to a 2-2 draw at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw.

Eric Chelle’s side had taken the lead in the 23rd minute of the clash thanks to a right-footed assist by Terem Moffi.

But just before the half-time whistle, the White-Reds levelled things courtesy of Kacper Potulski.

The first half ended square with Nigeria ringing changes just at the start of the second half.

Philip Otele was brought in for Sevilla’s Akor Adams while Semi Ajayi replaced Emmanuel Fernandez in the 46th minute.

Bruno Onyemaechi came in for Zaidu Sanusi just as Paul Onuachu replaced the scorer, Moffi. In the defence, Calvin Bassey replaced Igoh Ogbu.

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We share the spoils in Warsaw pic.twitter.com/8riBv9qvE2 Advertisement — Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 3, 2026

The three-time African champions pushed for another goal and got it when Onuachu converted from the spot to make it 2-1 in Nigeria’s favour.

Nigeria were seconds away from victory against the European team until Przemysław Wiśniewski fired home five minutes into added time to ensure the spoils were shared.

In March 2018, the Super Eagles defeated the Poles 1-0 in a friendly game ahead of the World Cup that year.

Ex-Chelsea winger Victor Moses scored the lone goal in the 62nd minute from the spot after he was brought down by a Polish defender.

After Wednesday’s clash, Nigeria will shift their attention to another friendly game against World Cup-bound Portugal on June 10.

The Super Eagles, though not featuring at the 2026 World Cup, are using the friendly matches to test tactics and new players ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.