Police Bust Illegal Gun Factory In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has busted an illegal gun manufacturing factory and arrested two suspected gang leaders, Effiong Ekpenyong and Godwin Nduaesa, in Okobo Local Government.

Items recovered from the factory included a cache of firearms and other incriminating materials.

The syndicate was uncovered by operatives of the newly established Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

In a statement, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Timfon John, said the suspects were arrested along the Okobo-Eket axis through intelligence gathering and coordinated operations.

The statement read in part: “In line with the strategic directives of the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, Baba Mohammed Azare, aimed at curbing the spread of small arms and light weapons, operatives of the Command, acting on credible intelligence, conducted a coordinated intelligence-led raid on identified locations suspected to be used for the local fabrication, servicing and repair of firearms within the Okobo and Eket axes of the state.”

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John said the two-hour operation led to the recovery of three English-made double-barrel guns, two English-made single-barrel guns, 10 locally fabricated single-barrel guns, four iron barrels used in gun fabrication, and two gas cylinders.

“Other items recovered included two toolboxes containing various fabricated implements and tools used for the construction, servicing and repair of firearms, as well as one live cartridge,” the statement read.

“The success was achieved by operatives of the newly established Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), a strategic initiative of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, designed to tackle violent crimes and other emerging security threats across the country.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish the extent of the suspects’ involvement and apprehend other members of the criminal network.

“The Commissioner of Police has reiterated his commitment to dismantling illegal firearms manufacturing and trafficking syndicates in the state.

“The proliferation of firearms remains a major enabler of violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and communal violence.

“He further warned individuals involved in the illegal production, repair, distribution or possession of firearms to desist immediately or face the full weight of the law.”