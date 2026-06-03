Police Uncover Fabricated Dane Gun Factory In Yobe, Arrest Seven Suspects

The Nigeria Police Force, Yobe State Command, has uncovered an illegal firearms fabrication factory in Potiskum, Yobe State, as well as arrested seven suspects, the police describing it as one of the significant breakthroughs.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, in a press statement, said the arrest was part of the renewed strategies of the Commissioner of Police aimed at combating crime and criminality across the state.

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“On June 2, 2026, at about 1800hrs, acting on credible intelligence, the Potiskum Area Command led a coordinated raid in collaboration with the Divisional Police Headquarters following reports that some blacksmiths were engaged in the illegal fabrication of Dane guns and other firearms.

“Police operatives swiftly mobilised to the scene, a blacksmith workshop located at Tasha Adua along Danchuwa Road, Potiskum. During the operation, seven suspects were arrested, and the following exhibits recovered,” the state read in part.

Abdulkarim added that fabricated pistols, 24 muzzle pipes, nine gun butts, four unserviceable Dane guns, one filing machine, and one sharp cutlass were recovered.

He said that the suspects are currently undergoing thorough investigation with a view to identifying their collaborators, possible buyers, and the intended use of the fabricated firearms.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Usman Kanfani Jibrin, has directed officers handling the case to intensify investigation, identify other illegal firearms fabrication centres within the area, and assess the level of security threat posed by such criminal activities.

“The Command further advises members of the public to refrain from allowing their premises or facilities to be used for unlawful activities, including the fabrication of dangerous weapons.

“Residents are urged to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station or other security agencies,” the statement added.