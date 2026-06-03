Salihu Dangoje Emerges Kebbi Assembly Speaker

Salihu Maikasuwa-Dangoje, member representing Sakaba Constituency, on Wednesday emerged as the Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly.

Lawmakers unanimously elected Salihu Dangoje during plenary at the Assembly Complex in Birnin Kebbi.

The Clerk of the House, Sulaiman Shamaki, who presided over the sitting, said the election became necessary following the vacancy created by the death of the former Speaker, Mohammed Usman-Zuru.

Shamaki explained that the election was conducted in line with Section 92(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which provides that a House of Assembly shall elect a Speaker from among its members.

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He announced the result after Adamu Birnin-Yauri (APC-Ngaski) moved a motion nominating Maikasuwa-Dangoje for the position, while Lawal Haruna (APC-Fakai) seconded the motion.

While presenting the nomination, Birnin-Yauri said that Maikasuwa-Dangoje had served in the Assembly for 11 years and held various leadership positions, making him well qualified for the office.

Following his election, Shamaki administered the oath of office on the new Speaker.

In his acceptance speech, Dangoje thanked members for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to provide inclusive, transparent and purposeful leadership.

He assured the lawmakers of his commitment to fostering unity among members and strengthening legislative activities in the state.

The new Speaker also pledged that the Assembly would continue to enact people-oriented laws and enhance its oversight functions to promote good governance and sustainable development in Kebbi.

The emergence of Dangoje followed the death of Usman-Zuru on April 7 in Cairo, Egypt, where he had been receiving medical treatment.