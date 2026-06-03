Six Burnt To Death In Adamawa Auto Accident

Six persons, including members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), were burnt to death following a motor accident that occurred on Wednesday along the Narehi area of the Girei-Song Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

A statement by the spokesman of the Adamawa Police Command, Suleiman Nguroje, said the “unfortunate incident involved a military Gun truck travelling from Gombi towards Yola and a commercial Hummer bus conveying five (5) passengers from Yola to Mubi”.

“Preliminary findings reveal that both vehicles were involved in a head-on collision, resulting in the commercial bus flipping over and bursting into flames,” Nguroje said.

“Tragically, all five passengers aboard the Hummer bus were burnt to death after the vehicle caught fire following the collision,” the statement read in part.

READ ALSO: NUT Protests Abduction Of 42 Pupils, Teachers In Borno

Preliminary identification revealed that four of the deceased were serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to Adamawa State.

They were identified as Suleuman Juliet and Usman Shuaibu, who are both indigenes of Kaduna State. But the remaining are yet to be identified, the police said.

Police authorities confirm that one military personnel attached to the military vehicle lost his life as a result of the crash.

“The corpses have been evacuated to the Specialist Hospital, Yola, while efforts are ongoing to identify the remaining bodies and locate their families,” the police said.

Nguroje quoted the Commissioner of Police in Adamawa as expressing his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, the Nigerian Armed Forces, the National Youth Service Corps, and all those affected by this tragic incident.