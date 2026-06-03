Zamfara ADC Governorship Candidate Denies Withdrawal From 2027 Race

The camp of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad, has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that he has withdrawn from the 2027 governorship election.

In a statement signed by his Press Secretary and Spokesperson, Salisu Mohammed Mada, the campaign described the report as false, misleading, and the handiwork of political opponents seeking to create confusion among party members and the general public.

The statement maintained that Muhammad duly participated in the ADC governorship primary election, emerged victorious, and remains the party’s authentic and undisputed candidate for the 2027 governorship election in Zamfara State.

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According to the statement, the candidate has not withdrawn from the race and has not authorised any individual or group to announce such a decision on his behalf.

The campaign urged party supporters, stakeholders, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and the general public to disregard the report and treat it as misinformation.

It further condemned the spread of fake news, warning those behind the alleged misinformation campaign to desist from actions capable of undermining democratic processes and creating unnecessary political tension.

The statement reaffirmed the campaign’s commitment to providing credible leadership and a clear vision for the development of Zamfara State ahead of the 2027 election.