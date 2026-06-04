2027: Gov Eno Urges Candidates To Campaign On Ideas, Not Insults

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has called on political candidates to focus on issue-based campaigns and avoid personal attacks, insults, and divisive rhetoric.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a three-day prayer summit held to usher in the fourth year of his administration, Governor Eno said elections should be won through ideas and programmes rather than name-calling, stressing that political power ultimately belongs to God.

According to the governor, every citizen has a constitutional right to belong to a political party of their choice, but political engagements must be conducted with decorum and respect to preserve the peace and stability of the state.

“As we go into the election, let us continue to maintain decorum. Everyone is free to join any political party, but I know one thing, power belongs to God,” he said.

Governor Eno noted that leadership should not be driven by bitterness, vindictiveness, or the desire to pull others down, adding that Akwa Ibom has moved beyond such politics.

“Let us have a battle of ideas and let the people decide who God has sent to them. Let us tell the people what we have done and what we intend to do,” the governor stated.

He also used the occasion to call for unity and reconciliation among religious leaders across the state, emphasising that peace and development can only thrive where there is mutual respect and cooperation.

The governor formally welcomed several prominent clerics, including Archbishop Cletus Bassey and Rev. Angela Ashong, describing their presence at the event as a demonstration of unity and a shared commitment to the progress of Akwa Ibom State.

“I use this opportunity to call on all spiritual fathers and mothers. We do not hold any grudge against anyone. Our strength is in our togetherness, and we must continue to work and pray together for the peace of our state,” he said.

Governor Eno also urged citizens to continue praying for Nigeria and its leaders, including President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

As part of activities marking the summit, the Governor announced educational support for members of the Young Professionals and Harmonic Voices choir groups in recognition of their talents and contributions during the event.

The prayer summit featured worship sessions and ministrations by leading gospel ministers, including Mercy Chinwo and Gaise Baba.

Delivering a sermon titled “Provoking the Supernatural Wonders of God”, Senior Pastor of Shepherd House Auditorium, Apostle Joshua Talena, described wonders as manifestations of God’s power and urged Christians to deepen their relationship with God through repentance and spiritual growth.

Also speaking, Senior Pastor of Insight Bible Church, Sylvanus Ukafia, said God’s wonders operate according to His divine timetable and often follow consecration and obedience, noting that spiritual and moral values remain critical to the future of any society.