Chimamanda’s Son: We Want To See Justice Served — Physician

A board-certified internal medicine physician, Dr. Anthea Nwandu, has called for Justice to be served in the case involving renowned writer Chimamanda Adichie, whose son was said to have died following alleged negligence by a hospital.

Nwandu stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday.

“The expectation is that the inquest proceeds as planned. We just want to see justice served, due process followed. We want to not have to deal with more and more delays by Euracare’s counsel.

“The delays are just like driving a nail in the wound. It’s just painful, so we expect justice to be served. We expect the legal process to proceed as planned without further delays,” she said on the breakfast show.

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“We were told that it has been adjourned till October. This is a proceeding that was supposed to have been started back in April, May, and now June; more and more delays now it has been postponed until October, so we just expect that Justice is served and the legal process is followed,” the physician said while speaking on the adjournment of the case.

According to her, the families are devastated.

“As you can well imagine, the families are continuing to be devastated. It’s an unimaginable experience, and they are not doing well; having this case drawn through public scrutiny like this is just extremely painful, honestly.

“Even getting to the end of the case will not bring Nkanu back, but to some degree it’s important for us to get answers, to understand why this happened and get justice done.

“This drawn-out proceeding is not helping at all, and so it’s just so painful,” Nwandu added.

Her remarks come after Adichie lost her son on January 7, 2026, at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital.

An inquest into Nkanu Nnamdi Esege’s death commenced on February 25,2026.

However, in May, the coroner sitting at the JIC Taylor Courthouse, Lagos Island, suspended the hearing into the cause of 21-month-old Nkanu’s death, pending further directives from the chief coroner, Justice Mojisola Dada.

On Wednesday, the coroner sitting at the JIC Taylor Courthouse, Lagos Island, further adjourned the case to October 8,2026.