City Weigh Legal Action After Madrid Presidential Hopeful Promised To Sign Haaland

Manchester City are considering legal action after Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme said he would sign superstar forward Erling Haaland if elected.

Riquelme made the announcement on Spanish television on Wednesday, holding up a Real shirt bearing Haaland’s name and the number nine.

The presidential hopeful also said he would move for Spain international Rodri, who still has a year remaining on his contract with City.

“Rodri plays in a position Real Madrid need and he fits the profile. If I become president, he will play for Real Madrid,” Riquelme said on Antena 3.

“With Rodri, he is under contract and we must respect Manchester City. We would sit down to talk with the club and his representatives as early as next Monday,” added the renewable energy entrepreneur.

“As for Haaland, it is a different situation. He has a release clause and would like to join Real Madrid,” Riquelme said.

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City issued a strong response to the comments about Haaland on Thursday.

“The stories which have emerged from Spain regarding the future of Erling Haaland are untrue,” said a club spokesman.

“There is no chance of this happening and there is no contractual clause to enable it. We are considering legal action for the use of our player image in this context.”

Haaland joined City in 2022 and signed a new nine-and-a-half-year contract in January 2025.

The 25-year-old Norwegian has been a prolific goalscorer since his arrival at the Etihad, winning the Premier League twice and the Champions League.

Haaland won the League Cup and FA Cup this season, also picking up the Premier League Golden Boot with 27 goals.

The Real Madrid election takes place on Sunday.

Riquelme, a successful businessman, is challenging Florentino Perez, who has been president since 2009.

The 79-year-old was first elected Real Madrid president in 2000, overseeing the club’s Galactico era before resigning in 2006 but returned three years later.

AFP