FIFA Imposes Last-Minute Ban On Reusable Water Bottles At 2026 World Cup Stadiums

FIFA has banned fans from bringing refillable water bottles into World Cup venues in a last-minute policy change that will force thirsty supporters to pay for bottled water, The Athletic reported on Wednesday.

As recently as last month, FIFA’s official stadium code of conduct included a clause which read: “For the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 liter in) capacity, may be brought into the Stadium.”

However The Athletic reported on Wednesday that those guidelines had now been tweaked to explicitly ban refillable bottles.

“For the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadium,” an updated stadium code of conduct read.

In a statement to AFP, a FIFA spokesperson said the rule change was taken on safety grounds, noting that several World Cup venues already barred the use of refillable water bottles.

“FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff,” the statement read.

“FIFA made the decision to prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.

“Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums.”

The statement added that misting stations, fans, hydration stations and cooling tents would be available in “the stadium footprint”.

It added that bottled water inside the venue would be sold at prices which “remain consistent with other events held at each stadium.”

The rule change comes despite experts warning fans could face health risks from extreme heat at open-air venues during the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

A report published by the World Weather Attribution research group last month estimated that 26 of 104 games at the World Cup are likely to be played in conditions where the Wet Bulb Global Temperature (WBGT) exceeds 26 degrees.

WBGT is a measure of heat stress on the human body which combines temperature, humidity, wind and sunlight.

At last year’s FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, where fans complained of searing temperatures, supporters were also barred from bringing water bottles into venues.