Guinea-Bissau Opposition Leader Kept Under House Arrest

A Guinea-Bissau military court on Thursday ordered opposition leader Domingos Simoes Pereira to be kept under house arrest after he was questioned again over accusations of plotting a coup against the military government, his lawyer said.

Pereira, leader of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), was detained when the army overthrew President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on November 26 last year.

He was released under house arrest in January but has been accused of involvement in at least two attempted coups, one in 2023 and one in October 2025.

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Heavy security surrounded the court where Pereira appeared on Thursday.

Joao Paulo Indeque, one of Pereira’s lawyers, told reporters his client had answered all of the judges’ questions.

“Domingos Simoes Pereira did not participate in any attempt to subvert the constitutional order. He knew nothing about it, we are certain of that,” Indeque added.

The West African nation has seen four coups d’etat and several attempted overthrows since its independence in 1974. General Horta N’Tam leads the current military government.