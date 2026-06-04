Oyo Govt Assures Residents Of Safety Amid Ebola Concerns

The Oyo State Government has assured residents of its readiness to prevent, detect, and respond effectively to any potential threat of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), following recent reports of outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and confirmed cases in Uganda.

The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, stated that although Nigeria has not recorded any case of Ebola Virus Disease, the state government is closely monitoring developments and has activated necessary preparedness measures to safeguard the health of residents.

In a release signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, the government stated that the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, remains fully committed to protecting the lives and wellbeing of all citizens, stressing that public health security remains a top priority of the government.

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As part of proactive measures, the Commissioner disclosed that disease surveillance activities have been strengthened across the 33 Local Government Areas of the state, while health facilities have been placed on heightened alert. She added that Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs), Rapid Response Teams, laboratories, and other critical response structures have been mobilised and positioned for prompt action should the need arise.

Dr. Ajetunmobi further revealed that the Ebola Virus Disease Technical Working Group has been activated, while all critical preparedness pillars have been strengthened to ensure the state remains fully prepared for any eventuality.

She called on healthcare workers, public and private health facilities, traditional and religious leaders, community stakeholders, and residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspected case presenting with symptoms such as sudden fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding, or a history of travel to affected areas.

While emphasising that there is currently no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease in Oyo State or Nigeria, the Commissioner urged residents not to panic, noting that preparedness remains the most effective line of defence against disease outbreaks.

She reiterated that the Oyo State Government will continue to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and other relevant partners to ensure the state remains safe and adequately prepared.

Dr. Ajetunmobi concluded by urging residents to embrace vigilance, preparedness, and collective responsibility in protecting the health and wellbeing of all citizens.