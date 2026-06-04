Police Foil Midnight Cattle Rustling Operation, Recover Livestock In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has successfully foiled a cattle rustling operation and recovered dozens of rustled animals following a fierce gun battle with suspected armed bandits in Bakori Local Government Area of the state.

The operation, which took place late on June 2, 2026, dealt another blow to criminal elements terrorising rural communities across the state.

According to the police, information was received at about 11:00 p.m. that heavily armed bandits had invaded Gidan Dan Maye village along the Gangaren Makurdi–Jargaba axis, where they rustled 12 cows and an unspecified number of sheep belonging to local residents.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Bakori Division mobilised a team of police operatives and collaborated with members of the Vigilante Group to pursue the fleeing criminals.

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The security team tactically tracked the suspects to the outskirts of Gidan Baushe village, where a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued between the bandits and the combined security forces.

Faced with superior firepower and coordinated tactics, the bandits reportedly abandoned all the stolen animals and fled into nearby bushes with suspected gunshot wounds.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed that all the rustled animals were successfully recovered and returned to their rightful owners.

He added that security operatives have intensified efforts to track down the fleeing suspects and dismantle the criminal network responsible for the attack.

Commending the bravery and professionalism displayed by the officers and vigilantes involved in the operation, the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Ali Umar Fage, reaffirmed the command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

The Police Commissioner also called on residents to remain vigilant and continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information that could aid ongoing efforts to combat banditry and other forms of criminality.

The latest success underscores the growing collaboration between security agencies and local communities in the fight against banditry, offering renewed hope to residents of rural areas frequently targeted by cattle rustlers and armed bandits.