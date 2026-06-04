Rangers Hold Colourful Parade In Enugu After Record Ninth NPFL Title Triumph

The city of Enugu in southeastern Nigeria was filled with excitement on Tuesday as players and officials of Rangers International F. C. paraded the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) trophy following their triumph in the just-concluded 2025/2026 season.

The title is the ninth league crown for the Flying Antelopes, drawing them level with Enyimba FC as the most successful clubs in NPFL history.

Rangers secured the title after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ikorodu City FC in Lagos on the final day of the season.

Heading into the season finale, they faced a daunting task, needing all three points against Ikorodu City to keep the title in their hands.

The challenge was made even tougher by the fact that their hosts had not lost many games at home all season.

However, the Flying Antelopes rose to the occasion, securing the crucial victory required to clinch the championship.

The result rendered Rivers United’s emphatic 3-0 win over Katsina United in Port Harcourt insufficient to alter the outcome of the title race.

READ ALSO: Enugu Rangers Beat Ikorodu City To Clinch Historic 9th NPFL Title

Rangers ended the campaign at the summit of the NPFL standings with 68 points, finishing one point ahead of Rivers United in second place.

The latest success adds another chapter to the club’s rich legacy.

It was Rangers’ ninth league title, following previous triumphs in 1974, 1975, 1977, 1981, 1982, 1984, 2016 and the 2023/2024 season, further underlining their place among the most successful and decorated sides in Nigerian football history.

Ahead of the parade, some fans had expressed reservations when the club announced plans for the trophy procession.

Their concerns stemmed from previous title parades in Nigeria, where clubs faced criticism for using rickety trucks or having players carry trophies on their heads before sparse crowds, scenes many felt did not portray the league and the country positively.

Rangers fans cheering their heroic players during the trophy parade in Enugu. Facebook/Rangers International F. C.

Despite the doubts, Rangers proceeded with the celebration and surprised many with both the organisation of the event and the turnout of supporters.

The state government provided a bus for the parade.

Although it was not an open-roof bus, its front glass and side sections were opened, allowing players to display the trophy and wave to cheering fans.

Several buses and vehicles joined the convoy behind the team bus, with music blaring as supporters lined major streets to celebrate the players who had brought the record ninth league title to the state.

The victory procession took the champions through major parts of Enugu before culminating at the iconic Okpara Square, drawing cheers from football enthusiasts and residents alike.

As part of the celebrations, the team also paid a courtesy visit to the Enugu State Government House, where they were received and hosted by Governor Peter Mbah.

At the Government House, Governor Mbah announced rewards for the players and officials of the club in recognition of their historic achievement.

He announced a plot of land in Enugu for each Rangers International FC player, as well as a cash reward of ₦100 million for the team for winning the 2025/2026 NPFL title.

Mbah also announced ₦50 million for the management and additional plots of land for the club’s general manager, secretary, coach and assistant coach.

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