Senate Steps Down Chartered Institute Of Training And Development Bill

The Senate has stepped down consideration of the Chartered Institute of Training and Development of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2026, following stringent debates among lawmakers over its relevance and potential overlap with existing institutions.

The bill, which seeks to establish a professional body for certified trainers and development practitioners in Nigeria, drew criticism from several senators who questioned its necessity and scope.

Leading the opposition, Senator Abdul Ningi argued that lawmakers should not approve the bill merely because it originated from the House of Representatives.

“We can’t be emotional because it’s coming from a sister chamber and pass it. The bill doesn’t have the required merit to go through.”

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Concerns were also raised that the proposed institute could encroach on the functions of existing training and management development institutions.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele suggested the establishment of a sub-committee to ensure that the legislation complies with Order 78 of the Senate Rules before further consideration.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio further backed calls for closer scrutiny of the bill.

“Not everything that comes from the House must be passed. This bill is amorphous and can make us look somehow before the executive, who will ultimately assent to it.”

In the same vein, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin also supported suspending consideration of the bill, describing its objectives as unclear.

“What we can do is to stand down the bill because we need explanation. If you look at what this bill seeks to do, a Chartered Institute of Training and Development, it is quite vague. So Senate Leader, please extend your diplomacy for us to get better explanation.”

However, Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro defended the proposal, insisting that there was nothing ambiguous about its provisions.

Following the debate, Sen. Akpabio announced the constitution of a sub-committee to be chaired by Senator Abdul Ningi to ensure that bills transmitted from the House of Representatives are thoroughly scrutinised before being considered by the Senate.

The bill was subsequently stepped down pending further review and clarification by the committee.