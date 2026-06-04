Troops Neutralise Terrorists In North-East, Rescue Abductees

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North-East), Operation Hadin Kai, under the Operation Desert Sanity V/Siege Operation, have neutralised several terrorists and rescued abductees in the North-East.
In a statement on Thursday, the Media Information Officer of the Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, said the operations led “to the rescue of abducted civilians, neutralisation of terrorists, and increased surrender of insurgents’ family members”.
“In a major humanitarian breakthrough, troops of OPHK, while conducting offensive operations in the Amuda general area, successfully intercepted and rescued two abductees from the Ngoshe community,” the statement read in part.
“The victims, identified as Mrs Maryam Muhammad (20 years) and her infant son, Bello Muhammad (1 year and 4 months), were among those abducted during the terrorist attack on Ngoshe on 3 March 2026.”
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He said the victims were held at a terrorist enclave within the Mandara Mountains before managing to escape following intense fire missions on terrorist hideouts, which forced their captors to abandon them.
After initial medical assessment, the rescued victims were safely reunited with their family members through the Ngoshe community leadership, Sani said.
READ THE STATEMENT BELOW
*PRESS* *RELEASE*
*TROOPS* *OF* *OPERATION HADIN KAI RESCUE ABDUCTEES, NEUTRALISE TERRORIST, SUSTAIN* *PRESSURE* *ON* *INSURGENT* *ENCLAVES* *IN* *THE* *NORTH* *EAST*
The Headquarters, Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), under Operation DESERT SANITY V/SIEGE OPERATIONS, continues to intensify offensive and stabilisation operations across the Theatre, leading to the rescue of abducted civilians, neutralisation of terrorists, and increased surrender of insurgents’ family members. In a major humanitarian breakthrough, troops of OPHK, while conducting offensive operations at Amuda general area, successfully intercepted and rescued two abductees from Ngoshe community. The victims, identified as Mrs Maryam Muhammad (20 years) and her infant son, Bello Muhammad (1 year and 4 months), were among those abducted during the terrorist attack on Ngoshe on 3 March 2026.
Preliminary debrief revealed that the victims were held at a terrorist enclave within the Mandara Mountains before managing to escape following intense fire missions on terrorist hideouts, which forced their captors to abandon them. After initial medical assessment, the rescued victims were safely reunited with their family members through the Ngoshe community leadership. In a related development, troops of OPHK deployed at Wulgo and the proposed COP Jagarawaji. During the offensive operation, conducted in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force elements, troops carried out intensive offensive operations in Wulgo, Gumsari, and Hausari general areas.
During the operations, several indicators of terrorist presence and sustenance were discovered, including makeshift terrorist medical facilities equipped with transfusion materials and antibiotics, rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and a uniform belonging to a terrorist Amir. Troops also neutralised one terrorist during the operation, with no casualties recorded on own forces. Additionally, sustained military pressure continues to compel family members of terrorists to flee from enclaves and surrender to own troops. At Gwoza axis, one female family member identified as Ghwa’a Biwa (50 years) escaped from a terrorist camp in the Mandara Mountains and surrendered to troops of 192 Battalion. She cited persistent military operations and lack of basic necessities within the camps as key reasons for her escape.
Similarly, two additional family members, identified as Binta Umaru (19 years) and her daughter, Hafsat Ibrahim (2 years), escaped from another terrorist enclave within the Mandara Mountains and surrendered to troops deployed along Gwoza–Limankara road. All surrendered individuals have been properly screened, documented, and are currently in custody undergoing further profiling in line with established procedures. These developments underscore the effectiveness of ongoing offensive operations and the gradual collapse of terrorist support structures within the Theatre, particularly around the Mandara Mountains and border communities. The Joint Task Force reassures the public of its utmost commitment to sustaining pressure on terrorists, rescuing abducted civilians, and restoring lasting security, peace and economic stability in the North East region. The Military High Command commends the troops for their impressive battle performance, urging them to sustain the operational tempo in the collective interest of national security.
*SANI* *UBA*
Lieutenant Colonel
Media Information Officer
Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI
4 June, 2026