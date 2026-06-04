Troops Neutralise Terrorists In North-East, Rescue Abductees

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North-East), Operation Hadin Kai, under the Operation Desert Sanity V/Siege Operation, have neutralised several terrorists and rescued abductees in the North-East.

In a statement on Thursday, the Media Information Officer of the Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, said the operations led “to the rescue of abducted civilians, neutralisation of terrorists, and increased surrender of insurgents’ family members”.

“In a major humanitarian breakthrough, troops of OPHK, while conducting offensive operations in the Amuda general area, successfully intercepted and rescued two abductees from the Ngoshe community,” the statement read in part.

“The victims, identified as Mrs Maryam Muhammad (20 years) and her infant son, Bello Muhammad (1 year and 4 months), were among those abducted during the terrorist attack on Ngoshe on 3 March 2026.”

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He said the victims were held at a terrorist enclave within the Mandara Mountains before managing to escape following intense fire missions on terrorist hideouts, which forced their captors to abandon them.

After initial medical assessment, the rescued victims were safely reunited with their family members through the Ngoshe community leadership, Sani said.