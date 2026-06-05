Five Soldiers, Three CJTF Members Killed As Troops Repel Terrorists’ Attack In Borno

Five soldiers and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were killed after troops of Operation HADIN KAI repelled a terrorist attack on a military base in Borno State.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Acting Media Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel Haruna Sani, said troops of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Mandaragirau, under the 25 Brigade of Sector 2, thwarted the attack despite heavy rainfall and poor visibility.

According to the military, the terrorists launched the attack at about 3:00 a.m., taking advantage of adverse weather conditions in an attempt to breach sections of the base.

Lieutenant Colonel Sani said the troops responded swiftly with a “fierce counter-offensive” that prevented the attackers from making further incursions and inflicted casualties on them.

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He stated that the successful defence of the base demonstrated the resilience, courage, and determination of troops operating in the North-East theatre.

“Determined troops responded with a fierce counter-offensive, decisively frustrating further incursions and inflicting casualties on the attackers. The counter-assault underscores the resilience of the troops at FOB Mandaragirau and reflects the courage and determination of our troops across the theatre,” the statement read.

The military, however, confirmed that five soldiers lost their lives during the intense firefight and close-quarter combat, while some military equipment was damaged.

“Regrettably, in the course of the battle, five gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the intense firefight and close-quarter engagement, while some equipment was also affected by the firefight.

“Their sacrifice embodies the highest traditions of service, courage, and unwavering commitment to the defence of the nation,” the statement added.

The military disclosed that three CJTF members were also killed during the encounter, while injured personnel were airlifted by the Air Component Command for medical treatment.

“Three members of the CJTF also fell alongside troops, while those wounded have been promptly airlifted by the Air Component Command and are currently in stable condition while receiving appropriate medical care,” it said.

Despite the casualties, the military said troops remained firmly in control of the base and continued clearance and exploitation operations in the surrounding area.

Operation HADIN KAI noted that the failed attack highlighted what it described as the growing desperation of terrorist groups facing sustained military pressure across the North-East.

The military added that additional troops and critical combat assets had been deployed to strengthen security operations and ensure the continued protection of communities in the region.