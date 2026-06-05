NCDC Intensifies Preparedness As Ebola Risk Remains High In Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has classified the risk of importation of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) into Nigeria as high, citing ongoing transmission in parts of East Africa, increased international travel, population movement, and porous borders.

The assessment was disclosed by the Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, during a media briefing in Lagos on the country’s level of preparedness following reported Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Dr Idris said the agency’s position is based on a dynamic risk assessment conducted in response to the evolving regional public health situation.

According to him, the possibility of delayed detection remains a concern because the symptoms of Ebola often resemble those of other endemic diseases such as malaria and Lassa fever.

He noted that while Nigeria has not recorded any confirmed case of the disease, the NCDC is intensifying surveillance and preparedness measures to prevent the importation and spread of the virus.

The NCDC boss outlined several response pillars already activated by the agency, including enhanced surveillance at points of entry, laboratory readiness, risk communication, case management preparedness, and coordination with relevant stakeholders across the health sector.

Dr Idris urged state governments to activate their preparedness mechanisms and ensure that emergency response structures are fully operational.

He also called on healthcare workers and other frontline personnel across the country to maintain a high index of suspicion when attending to patients presenting symptoms that may be consistent with Ebola infection.

”Since confirmation of the outbreak in the region, NCDC has intensified the preparedness activities nationwide to ensure that Nigeria remains ready to rapidly detect, investigate, contain, and respond to any potential outbreak of disease.”

”Some of the things we’ve done so far are the completion of a national dynamic risk assessment and vulnerability analysis to guide the pregnancy,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of early detection and prompt reporting of suspected cases, stressing that vigilance at all levels of the healthcare system remains critical to preventing a potential outbreak.

The NCDC reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with state governments, healthcare institutions, and international partners to strengthen Nigeria’s preparedness and response capacity against emerging infectious disease threats.

Ebola, which is passed on through close contact and bodily fluids, has killed more than 15,000 people in Africa over the past 50 years.

The current outbreak — the 17th to hit the DRC — has to date seen 344 confirmed Ebola cases across three of the country’s provinces, including 60 deaths, said the WHO.

The UN health agency also tallied 116 suspected cases of the disease.

Fifteen cases, including one death, have also been reported in neighbouring Uganda, including a Congolese resident who had arrived there after first travelling to the United Arab Emirates, Tedros said.