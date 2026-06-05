NDC Defends Primary Election Process, Denies Imposition of Candidates

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has defended the conduct of its recent primary elections, insisting that no candidate was imposed by the party’s national leadership.

It also said that all aspirants were given a fair opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Secretary, Barrister Ikenna Enekweizu on Thursday, the NDC said its candidate selection process was driven by consultation, consensus-building, and stakeholder engagement through established leadership structures across the country.

The party also insisted that its National Secretariat was never involved in the business of “picking, choosing, or imposing candidates” on any constituency or state, contrary to allegations that have emerged following the conclusion of the primaries.

“At no time has the NDC National Secretariat been involved in the business of picking, choosing, or imposing candidates on any constituency or state,” Enekweizu stated.

According to the party, aspirants seeking elective positions were directed to engage with caucus leaders, stakeholders, and grassroots members in their respective states, who were responsible for consultations and recommendations based on local political realities.

The NDC noted that in the South-East geopolitical zone, its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, joined the party with an existing network of respected political leaders and elder statesmen who currently serve as caucus heads across the region.

These include former governors and senior political figures such as Sam Egwu, Okwesilieze Nwodo, and Achike Udenwa, among others.

The party explained that these leaders were tasked with conducting stakeholder consultations and helping build consensus around aspirants in their respective states.

“These leaders were entrusted with conducting stakeholder consultations, building consensus, and making recommendations to the party based on their understanding of the peculiar political dynamics in their respective states,” the statement said.

The NDC further stressed that aspirants who disagreed with stakeholder recommendations were not excluded from the process but were allowed to test their popularity through grassroots primaries.

“This process was conducted without prejudice to the rights of any aspirant.”

”Where aspirants disagreed with recommendations made by stakeholders or caucus leaders, they were free to test their popularity through the democratic process at the grassroots level, and this was duly accommodated,” the party said.

Addressing concerns raised by some aspirants following the primaries, the NDC acknowledged reports of individuals prematurely declaring themselves candidates as well as complaints regarding aspects of the process.

However, it maintained that such issues had been referred to the party’s appeal panel and leadership for resolution.

The statement also highlighted the party’s commitment to affirmative action and greater female participation in politics, noting that efforts had been made to encourage women to seek elective offices while also considering the interests of serving lawmakers.

Looking ahead, the NDC announced plans to begin a broad reconciliation process aimed at healing divisions and strengthening party unity after the conclusion of the primaries.

“As resolved at yesterday’s NEC meeting, we now look forward to the commencement of a comprehensive reconciliation process,” Enekweizu said.

“We count on our esteemed caucus leaders, state chairmen, stakeholders, and party leaders to engage all aspirants and members in the interest of unity, cohesion, and the continued growth of our party.”

The party reiterated that its role throughout the nomination process was primarily to welcome new members and aspirants, reassure them of its commitment to fairness and transparency, and direct them to the appropriate caucus structures for participation in party affairs.

According to the NDC, the approach reflects its commitment to internal democracy, consultation, inclusiveness, and respect for established leadership structures as it continues preparations for future elections.