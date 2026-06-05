Nigeria’s Coastal Areas Relatively Safe, Says CNS Abbas

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has stated that Nigeria’s coastal and riverine communities are relatively safe, attributing the improved security situation to sustained naval operations against crude oil theft and maritime crime.

Speaking on the state of security in the nation’s waterways on Friday on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Abbas said the Nigerian Navy has made significant progress in reducing threats along the coast, particularly illegal oil-related activities and sea robbery.

“As it stands today, I can say that our coastal areas and the riverine areas are relatively safe,” the Naval Chief stated.

According to him, while crude oil theft and isolated cases of sea robbery remain areas of concern, the Navy has been largely successful in containing such activities through intensified surveillance and enforcement operations.

“What we are contending with mostly there is the issue of crude oil theft and some pockets of sea robbery, which we are able to curtail,” he said.

Beyond its traditional maritime responsibilities, Abbas disclosed that the Nigerian Navy has expanded its operational footprint to support security efforts across the country. Naval personnel are currently deployed in various theatres of operation in the North-East, North-West, and North-Central regions, working alongside the Army, Air Force, and other security agencies.

The development comes amid ongoing efforts by security agencies to safeguard Nigeria’s maritime domain, protect critical oil infrastructure, and secure vital shipping routes that contribute significantly to the country’s economy.

He also said the evolving nature of modern security threats, particularly asymmetric warfare, informed the creation of the Nigerian Navy Marines, a specialised force trained to operate effectively on both land and water.

“It is in realisation of the changing dynamics of security and the asymmetric nature of the warfare we are fighting now that we decided to come up with the Nigerian Navy Marines,” he said.

Abbas revealed that the first batch of the newly established force has already been inducted and is performing effectively in assigned operations.

“The first inaugural batch has been inducted, and so far, so good. They are doing well,” he added.

While highlighting improvements in maritime security, the Naval Chief also called attention to challenges surrounding the prosecution of maritime offenders, noting that prolonged court processes often place additional burdens on the Navy.

He explained that vessels seized during anti-crime operations frequently remain in naval custody for extended periods after being handed over to prosecuting agencies, forcing the service to devote manpower and resources to their maintenance and security.

Despite these challenges, Abbas maintained that the Navy remains committed to securing Nigeria’s maritime environment and supporting broader national security objectives.