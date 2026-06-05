NWFL Super Six Draws Set Tone For 2025/2026 Season Finale In Port Harcourt

The draws for the 2025/2026 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super Six have been concluded, setting up a highly competitive finale as Nigeria’s top six women’s clubs prepare to battle for the league title at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Hosted in Port Harcourt for the first time, it will be played in a round-robin format, with each team playing five matches.

At the end of the competition, the club with the highest points will be crowned champions and will represent Nigeria in the WAFU-B qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League.

The opening round of matches will see Edo Queens FC face Nasarawa Amazons, while Rivers Angels FC take on FC Robo Queens, and Bayelsa Queens FC will square up against Abia Angels FC.

Match Day One will kick off with Edo Queens FC against Nasarawa Amazons in what is expected to be a keenly contested opener. Rivers Angels FC will then battle FC Robo Queens in a high-profile clash involving the host team, while Bayelsa Queens FC will complete the first round of fixtures against Abia Angels FC.

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PHOTO DUMP: NWFL PREMIERSHIP SUPER SIX DRAW A look back at key moments from the official draw ceremony of the 2026 NWFL Premiership Super Six Finals held in Port Harcourt.#NWFL26 #NWFLPremiershipSuper6 #PortHarcourt26 pic.twitter.com/JUHvwJW4Xp — NWFL (@TheNWFL) June 5, 2026 Advertisement

On Match Day Two, Abia Angels FC will take on Rivers Angels FC, Nasarawa Amazons will face Bayelsa Queens FC, and FC Robo Queens will confront Edo Queens FC.

Match Day Three will feature Edo Queens FC against Abia Angels FC, Rivers Angels FC against Bayelsa Queens FC, and FC Robo Queens against Nasarawa Amazons.

Match Day Four will see FC Robo Queens play Bayelsa Queens FC, Abia Angels FC meet Nasarawa Amazons, and Edo Queens FC clash with Rivers Angels FC.

Match Day Five will round off the group stage fixtures with Nasarawa Amazons versus Rivers Angels FC, Abia Angels FC against FC Robo Queens, and Bayelsa Queens FC facing Edo Queens FC.

The tournament is expected to deliver a tightly contested finish to the NWFL season as Nigeria’s top women’s football clubs compete for domestic supremacy and continental qualification.

Ahead of the tournament, scheduled to kick off on Saturday, June 6, and running through June 14, the Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Women Football League, Modupe Shabi, congratulated the qualified teams and assured them of a fair and level playing ground.

Speaking at the draw ceremony in Port Harcourt, Shabi commended the Rivers State Government for hosting the tournament and reaffirmed the league’s commitment to transparency and competitiveness.

Officials and coaches present at the draw, including Rivers Angels coach Tosan Blankson, Edo Queens General Manager Rollanson Odeh, and Nasarawa Amazons assistant coach Michael Oluwaseyi, expressed satisfaction with the fixtures and confidence in their teams’ chances.