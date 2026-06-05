Police Commissioner In Katsina Reaffirms Commitment To Safe Schools 

The Commissioner of Police in Katsina, Ali Fage, has reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of schools across the state, declaring that educational institutions must remain conducive environments for learning and development.

Fage made the pledge during a familiarisation visit to Police Secondary School, Mani, on Thursday.

During the engagement, Fage inspected the existing security structures within the school and assessed measures put in place to safeguard students and personnel.

Addressing officers, teachers, and students, the commissioner commended them for their commitment and dedication to duty, urging them to remain vigilant, disciplined, and professional in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He stressed the importance of education in nation-building, noting that teachers play a vital role in shaping responsible citizens and securing the future of the country.

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Fage emphasised that the protection of schools remains a key priority of the Katsina State Police Command in line with the Inspector-General of Police’s Safe School Initiative, which seeks to strengthen security around educational institutions and protect learners from threats.

The visit concluded with the signing of the visitors’ register, symbolising a renewed partnership between the police and educational stakeholders in advancing school safety in Katsina State.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, the visit forms part of the Command’s broader strategy to strengthen security around schools and reassure students, teachers, and parents of the police’s commitment to their safety.

He was accompanied by the Coordinator of the School Protection Squad as part of efforts to strengthen the school security architecture in Katsina State.

The visit, which was aimed at boosting the morale of officers and civilian staff attached to the institution, saw the police chief received by the school’s commandant, members of staff, and students.