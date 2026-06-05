Police Rescue Three Abducted Children In Akwa Ibom

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom Police Command have rescued three abducted children and arrested two suspected child traffickers along Ekparakwa village in the Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the Akwa Ibom Police Command, Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Thursday.

John said that at about 7 pm on Wednesday, the command received a distress call from a concerned individual, reporting the abduction of three children along Ekparakwa village in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area.

She said that on receipt of the report, detectives were immediately mobilised, and all strategic entry and exit routes within the area were swiftly cordoned off in a coordinated operation aimed at rescuing the victims and apprehending the perpetrators.

The police spokesperson said that during the search, operatives intercepted a minibus with registration number 830 PH.

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According to her, a thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the three missing children inside the bus.

She said the children were rescued unharmed, while two suspects were arrested on the spot.

The police spokesperson said the rescued children have since been reunited with their families, while the suspects remain in police custody.

John added that the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Baba Azare, had commended the swift response of the operatives and the vigilance of community members whose timely information aided the successful rescue operation.