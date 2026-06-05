Police Rescue Two Kidnap Victims, Arrest Suspects In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command on Friday said it recorded a major breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping with the rescue of two victims and the arrest of key suspects in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

It explained that unknown gunmen had on June 2, 2026, stormed the house of a resident of Kwarin Gadali Hamlet, Pali District, Alkaleri LGA, and abducted his 40-year-old wife and 25-year-old son to an unknown destination.

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“Upon receipt of the report at about 1146 hours, operatives from Pali Outstation immediately visited the scene of the crime and commenced intelligence-led operations to track the perpetrators and secure the release of the victims,” Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, said in a statement.

The police command also disclosed that in a follow-up operation on June 2, 2026, at about 2140 hours, a combined team of police, army, and local security operatives, acting on credible intelligence, arrested three suspects at Kuka Village, Duguri District, Alkaleri LGA.

It said that the arrest of the suspects, aged between 19 and 23 years, followed trails that led operatives to their residence.

“Further investigation yielded results on June 3, 2026 at about 1110 hours when the Officer-in-Charge, Pali Outstation, successfully arrested the youngest suspect, who confessed to having knowledge of the kidnapping and the whereabouts of the victims.

“Leveraging the confession, operatives extended their dragnet and arrested another suspect at large, one Ahmadu Umaru of Dalgaɗe,” the statement read.

It further revealed that following intelligence-driven operations, the kidnapped victims were successfully rescued unhurt at about 19:45 on June 3, 2026, and have since been taken to the General Hospital, Alkaleri, for medical examination and attention.

The Command also stated that it is intensifying efforts to apprehend other fleeing accomplices and recover any weapons used in the operation.

“All arrested suspects are currently in custody, and the case has been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) for discreet and thorough investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, mni, psc (+), has commended the diligence and synergy of the operatives and other security agencies involved in the rescue.

“He reiterated the Command’s zero-tolerance stance on kidnapping and other violent crimes, and assured residents that perpetrators will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent,” it added.