Amusan Strikes Gold At New Taipei Athletics Open In Taiwan

Track queen Tobi Amusan has won gold in the women’s 100m hurdles at the New Taipei Athletics Open held in Taiwan on Sunday.

The Nigerian won in a time of 12.72 seconds to finish ahead of Taiwanese duo Bo Ya Zhang, who was in second place in 13.17 seconds, and Yi Po-an, who claimed bronze in 13.37 seconds.

Amusan’s winning time also helped her set a new meeting record, erasing the one formerly held by US Olympic silver medallist and former world champion Nia Ali’s past feat of 12.80 seconds.

The 29-year-old was dominant in the qualifiers for the final. She ran in Heat 2 and took that fine form to the final, where she emerged victorious.

READ ALSO: Tobi Amusan Sets New Record To Win Diamond League In Rabat

Meeting Record! Tobi Amusan clocks 12.28s to win the Women’s 100m Hurdles ️ She breaks her own Meeting Record, and matches her Season’s Best #DiamondLeague #RabatDL

@chiaramontesan2 pic.twitter.com/eW6iiTZVYb — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) May 31, 2026 Advertisement

After the fourth hurdle, the world record holder took the lead and crossed the line even before the last competing athlete finished the final hurdle.

Saturday’s win is the second consecutive time the three-time Senior Africa Athletics Championship winner will be breaking a record at a meet in this athletics season.

On Sunday, the athlete eclipsed her record in the women’s 100m hurdles event at the Rabat Diamond League.

So far, she has emerged victorious in three of five races this season. Amusan has also not finished outside of the podium.